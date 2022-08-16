I have a new friend who lived in Kenya for most of his life. He speaks about a dozen languages conversationally. Of all of them, he says English makes the least sense. I believe him; I have to because I only know one language. Technically I know enough Spanish to make a three-year-old laugh, but that’s just because I know Spanish words for animals, colors and body parts.

One of the reasons English confuses so many is because of the existence of pseudoantonyms (or false antonyms). These are words that sound and look like they should be the opposite of each other but aren’t. In fact, some pseudoantonyms more closely resemble synonyms!

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

