I have to admit — I don’t know much about “Star Wars.” Somehow I missed the window to watch them during my formative years. Although I have glasses, write about grammar and prefer staying inside, my lack of “Star Wars” appreciation makes others seriously second-guess my nerd street cred.

Here’s what I do know about “Star Wars”: Luke and Leia were brother and sister, which made things awkward, especially after they kissed. Darth Vader was Luke’s dad. We pretend Episode I never happened (especially Jar Jar). Han Shot first. What shot second. And I don’t know is on third. Also, Yoda is an awesome green Muppet (voiced by Frank Oz, who also voiced Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Cookie Monster, Bert and Animal, to name a few) who could go toe-to-toe with Chuck Norris in a head-to-head matchup.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

