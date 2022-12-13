Now the Oxford English Dictionary is at it. In my previous column, I reported that “gaslighting” has been named the Word of the Year 2022 by the dictionary aficionados at Merriam-Webster. Each year, the Merriam-Webster dictionary chooses a word it believes captures a prevailing sentiment of the cultural zeitgeist. Not wanting to miss out on the lexical lingo retrospective, the OED is chiming in with its vote: “goblin mode.”

The OED brought three words to an online vote: goblin mode, metaverse and the hashtag IStandWith. Goblin mode won, garnering 93% of the 340,000 votes.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

