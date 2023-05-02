Remember the beige craze of the 2000s? If you wanted to sell your house, you’d paint the interior walls of your house “bashful beige,” “autumn wheat,” “tasteful tan,” “totally taupe,” or “burnt oatmeal.” Yes, if your house had fifty shades of beige, you’d sell your house lickety-split.

Now light gray is all the rage. No more bland sand! Bring on the “faded fog,” “shy shark” and “silver lining” shades. I don’t know how it happened, but light gray became the neutral go-to of the mid-2010s to the present day.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

