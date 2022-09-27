I’m a sucker for all things pumpkin during fall. I watch the Charlie Brown special about the Great Pumpkin. I listen to the Smashing Pumpkins. And, of course, I carve jack-o’-lanterns with my kids. I always save the seeds to roast them afterward. If you have a great recipe, send it my way.

Did you know the concept of jack-o’-lanterns comes from the Irish? Any root vegetable can be carved into one, but turnips and pumpkins were the most popular in the field.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

