I’ve written before about mondegreens — music lyrics people mishear. Many of you mistake Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” line as “Hold me closer, Tony Danza.” Today’s column is along those lines.

Now that you’re refreshed on mondegreens, I’m sure you’re also aware of homophones, two or more words that sound the same but have different meanings and spellings. Examples include peace/piece and whole/hole.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

