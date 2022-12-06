The folks over at Merriam-Webster are at it again. They are claiming that the Word of the Year 2022 is “gaslighting.” That is so typical of them. They can believe that if they want to, I guess.

According to their version of reality, Merriam-Webster defines gaslighting as “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone, especially for one’s own advantage.” That may be true for them, but I heard they’re all off their rockers.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

