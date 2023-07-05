As soon as I wrote a column on Caps Lock, the lowercase, a.k.a. “minuscule” letters, demanded an essay of their own. The irony is that both of my Apple keyboards have decapitalized the command keys, leaving Caps Lock in a minor key.

I’m sure the first topic that comes to mind is the American poet E.E. Cummings. Edward Estlin Cummings (you can see why he went with “E.E.”) often wrote in all lowercase letters, played with spacing and challenged traditional punctuation rules. Cummings took full advantage of his poetic license but didn’t always write exclusively in lowercase.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

