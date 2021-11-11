If there is one word that’s baffled me in the past, it’s the word “trust.” It all came about after I befriended a woman in the church I attend. We were having a platonic relationship for a period until one day she approached me and stated, “Paul, I believe I can’t see you anymore. I don’t trust you.” Wow, did that knock me off my feet. I always thought if anyone can be trusted it has to be me. I haven’t seen her since. All I can conclude is our short friendship wasn’t to be. And that was that!
Usually when such a statement is made, it’s an implication that a person has been violated by another and the individual is speaking his or her mind. Since I never so much as ever shook this woman’s hand, I never did anything to cause harm.
I then decided to investigate how many other ways the word “trust” was used. When turning to the dictionary on the internet, I was floored to discover the different implications.
“Trust is confidence in the honesty or integrity of a person or thing.” In other words, trust is the hope a parent has when they let their teenager borrow a car. “To give credence to; to believe.” I trust what you say. “To extend credit to.” “To have or place reliance; depend.” We can only trust in our guide’s knowledge of the terrain. “To have trust or faith; place reliance, be confident.” “To be confident; hope.”
“To allow to do something without fear of the outcome.” To trust a child to go to the store. “To expect confidently; hope.” “The definition of a trust is an arrangement made that gives control or ownership of a property to someone for the benefit of another person.” A bank account that a person gets access to when they turn 21. “Relating to a trust or trusts.” “Keeping; care; custody.”
“Dependence upon something in the future; hope.” “Confidence in the future payment for goods or services supplied; credit.” An example — I was out of cash, but the landlady let me have it on trust. “A trust set up with an affirmative expression by the settlor (usually in writing) of the purpose of the trust. This is an ordinary trust as distinct from a resulting constructive one.” “To place confidence, faith, or hope in someone or something.”
I could go on with a multitude of more definitions of this word, but I’m going to stop at the one above and shed more light on the subject at hand. To take on meaning and make more sense to my readers, I shall rewrite the sentence a tad: Trust is placing confidence, faith and hope in God. First, realize He created everything in the world. In believing this fact, we need to have a process. Simply stated, that comes back to the work trust. Those words are held together in a binding force by a strong, emotional word — belief.
When I first gave my life over to Jesus, it was if an amber lit underneath me and lit me on fire. My walk with Him was one of faith. I couldn’t have done it without 100% trust. The fire came quickly. My walk with God, the Holy Spirit and Jesus was awesome. Trusting every step, I took would be guided by the Trinity, three persons in one, each there to love and care for me. If I maintained my faith everything else would fall into place. Knowing the three were present, but not incorporating them into my life, would be like pushing them out of my life and living on thought and casting aside reality. In believing in Jesus is saying “Yes” to faith and trust. God is my creator, the Holy Spirit, my leader, and Jesus, my redeemer.
Knowing God has my best interests in mind, I trust I need not worry. It’s true, I should discern when it comes to certain acts. But, if I walk by His word, I’ll leave the future in His hands.
