One of the most maddening days of the year, in my opinion, is the day after Thanksgiving. Known as Black Friday, it has been “celebrated” as the unofficial beginning of the Christmas season. As a matter of fact, in the 1950s, according to www.thebalance.com, “People began calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving giving themselves a four-day weekend. Since stores were open, as were most businesses, those playing hooky could also get a head start on their holiday shopping.”
In 2011, reported income for that day was over $12.3 billion. “In 2013, combined online and store sales for the entire Black Friday weekend were $57.4 billion.”
What’s the big deal, anyway? Why go to all the trouble to buy and give gifts at Christmastime? There must be something to it, don’t you reckon? The answer is to the affirmative. There is definitely a reason behind gift giving, and it has been a tradition for a very long time.
Confirming that statement, I turned to another website that truthfully spelled out the deductions. Now, I know there are many websites that bear false truths, but I happen to feel www.whychristmas.com gets right to the point.
“One of the main reasons we have the custom of giving and receiving presents at Christmas, is to remind us of the presents given to Jesus by the Wise Men: Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh.”
It may be of interest to know that each has significance as to why each was presented. Gold was given to Jesus “as to a king,” so stated the author on the website www.catholiceducation.org. “The second magi honored Jesus with Frankincense, as God by his gift of incense, an oblation worthy of divinity. Myrrh was given as a testimony to the Son of Man who was to die.”
“Christmas itself,” according to www.whychristmas.com, “is really about a big present that God gave the world about 2000 years ago — Jesus! One of the most famous Bible verses, John 3:16, says: For God so loved the world, so that everyone who believes in Him may not perish but may have eternal life.”
Still from that same website we read, “All over the world, families and friends give presents to each other. Many children around the world believe in a Christmas gift-bringer. It’s often St. Nicholas, Santa Claus or Father Christmas, but in parts of Germany they believe that it is the Christkind, in Spain they believe it is the Wise Men and in parts of Italy they believe it is an old lady called Befana.”
We here in this country open presents either the night before Christmas or Christmas day as do kids in the U.K. and Japan. But it’s not that way in other parts of the world.
“The earliest presents are opened on St. Nicholas’ Eve on Dec. 5, when children in the Netherlands receive their presents. On St. Nicholas’ Day, Dec. 6, children in Belgium, Germany, Czechia and some other European countries open some of their presents.”
I remember in grade school for this outstanding holiday, we had to pick the name of another student out of a large bowl. Once I pulled the white folded paper up and out, I opened and read it, and I knew what was expected of me. I had to buy Betty Kidqueenie a present that she would like.
From there on, this became a yearly event and we all knew we would get something from somebody.
Present-giving nowadays is so different. In a manner of speaking, a lot of people, both churched and otherwise, either don’t give presents or do so for the wrong reason. They have forgotten the real meaning behind it.
In my opinion, giving presents from the heart is what Christianity is all about. “There is joy in my heart that he lives!”
My sister, Betsy, can attest to the fact that we Volkmanns love to give. We were indoctrinated with the idea ever since childhood.
Christmas should be a time when we forget about ourselves and give to others physically, intellectually and particularly, spiritually. Let’s celebrate Christ’s birth!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.