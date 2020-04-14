HARRISBURG — State lawmakers and judges in Pennsylvania are collecting their full salaries and benefits while thousands of other state employees and vital public workers at all governmental levels are laid off because of a coronavirus pandemic.
State tax revenue collections are about $8 billion behind projections because virtually all private business activity has stopped. Yet, the state is issuing bi-weekly paychecks of $3,473 to each of 203 members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and 50 state Senators. That’s based on their $90,300 annual salaries, effective last Dec. 1. Plus, they are entitled to a $175 per diem for each session day, which could boost the above amount by $525 weekly.
Another legislative “perk” is state-paid leased cars for which they charge mileage while on official business.
Judges are paid a minimum of $167,000 yearly, according to public records. Many get much more.
That money is flowing their way despite thousands of businesses shuttering, statewide, with no indication of a possible re-opening date. Meanwhile, unemployment compensation claims are reaching levels not seen since the Great Depression eight decades ago.
Legislators of both parties were asked nearly two weeks ago to comment on their continued pay when Pennsylvania’s economic foundation began to collapse from the pandemic closures.
To date, only state House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, a Lancaster County Republican, responded. According to spokesman Mike Straub, legislative salaries were not being deferred because “they are talking with each other and their constituents every day.”
Yet, five other leaders in both parties have not responded when asked if they would defer their paychecks until after the crisis and the resumption of normal business activity, They are:
• State House Speaker Mike Turzai, of Bradford Woods, Allegheny County and House minority Leader Frank Dermody, whose district includes the Tarentum & Arnold areas of Westmoreland County.
• Not responding from the Senate are President Pro Tempore John Scarnetti, of Brockway, Jefferson County; Majority Leader Jake Corman, of Centre County and Minority Leader Jay Costa, of Allegheny County.
Teleconferencing between legislators has been confirmed. There have also been calls to rank-and-file legislators and state Senators.
State Supreme Court spokeswoman Stacy Witalic publicized an order that closes Pennsylvania’s court and judicial system pending a crisis easement.
For the record: Gov. Tom Wolf does not, nor has he ever taken the $200,000 annual salary to which he is entitled.
True, Pennsylvania’s legislators are facing an unprecedented public health and economic crisis. However, in politics, image is everything. That probably explains an official silence on the legislative and judicial pay issue.
Pennsylvania is virtually broke as a result of pandemic-forced closures.
The commonwealth is funded mostly from business and sales tax revenues along with fuel taxes and a modest levy on personal income.
Fuel tax revenues are exclusively for the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Constitutionally, that money cannot be used for anything else in state government.
In the situational reality, there is far less fuel tax revenue flowing to PennDOT because people are driving less. Business, sales and personal income tax revenues aren’t being collected because of the public health lock-down order.
As for the “image” issue — it seems as though state Representatives and Senators view themselves as a “ruling class.” They may be elected “by the people,” however, they don’t see themselves as “of the people,” or they would defer their personal compensation until public health and economic activity return to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.