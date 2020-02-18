It’s a question that’s been resonating in the state Capitol for the past two weeks.
How much is enough state money for public school funding in Pennsylvania?
The answer is: No amount may ever be sufficient to adequately fund public schools, not only in Pennsylvania, but anywhere.
State Rep. Dan Moul, an Adams-Franklin County area Republican issued that query almost immediately after the governor’s fiscal 2020-21 budget was proposal was unveiled on Feb 4th. It’s been repeated in whispers ever since.
In that budget plan, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a $100 million increase in state funding for public education in the commonwealth. If approved, that would boost total state subsidies to Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts to more than $15 billion.
Even at that amount, less than half of all public education costs would be covered. The rest would come from local property taxes, grants and other emoluments.
Moul is a 14-year veteran state legislator. He’s also a tax-dollar cheapskate, meaning he prefers to spend public money like his own.
The Gettysburg area Republican noted that governors of both parties have made the same request in each budget proposal. So, he asked: When will state funding ever be enough?
Maybe never.
There are several reasons.
• Educating young people to survive in an ever-changing technology-driven society is complex and expensive.
Subjects like advanced mathematics, laboratory science and foreign language skills are creeping more into high school graduation and college admission requirements.
• School personnel are dealing with increasing crisis children — those from drug and alcohol addicted parents. Those distressed children require special and often expensive services.
Young people must be educated to cope in an ever-changing world.
Overheard in a Pittsburgh strip-district two years ago: “We never had to learn any of the stuff they’re teaching our kids now and we got along.”
“Back in the day,” steel, glass and coal dominated the southwestern Pennsylvania economy. Coal and textiles were major northeastern Pennsylvania industries.
Moul’s district is dominated by agriculture, tourism and hospitality. It never became part of the post-depression and World War II industrial economic scene.
But even the once stable industrial scene is changing.
In 1950, U.S. automakers produced 75% of the world’’s cars and trucks. Currently, that figure is 12.5%.
Pittsburgh’s tallest building now has four-mega-letters at its crown — UPMC — initials for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. That building used to be the U.S. Steel Corporate Headquarters.
Those letters are symbolic of a major economic shift.
Soon, the only reminder of the old “Steel City” will be the name of its professional football team.
Philadelphia is also becoming a major medical and pharmaceutical center.
The proposed hike in state school funding is also part of an effort to have the state fund half of all public school costs. That ended when former Gov. Dick Thornburgh took office in 1979. During that era, prison and criminal justice jumped to fist place in state spending.
Education would be second in Wolf’s budget. Prisons would be third at $2.6 billion while human services would be first at nearly $15.4 billion.
