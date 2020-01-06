HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania politics is expected to be chaotic in 2020 as Democrats and Republicans vie for legislative dominance in the Nov. 3 general election.
At issue is reapportionment in 2021. Federal law requires every state to “reapportion” — that means redrawing its Congressional as well as state legislative district lines every 10 years based on the pending 2020 U.S. Census results
It’s always a very contentious process.
“It’s the most political decision that any legislature makes,” former Gov. Dick Thornburgh said in signing the redistricting bill into law in 1981.
Nearly four decades ago, Republicans controlled both the state House of Representatives, Senate and the governor’s office. Republicans have majorities in both the state House of Representatives and Senate. However, Gov. Tom Wolf is a moderate Democrat who I expected to have a strong say in the eventual outcome.
For Democrats, the issue is flipping the state House of Representatives and drawing Congressional district lines to keep their majority. as well as making state legislative gains.
GOP leaders, however, will move to strengthen their position, especially in the U.S. Senate. Their goal is the re-election of President Donald Trump in November. They are also hoping for the a pro-life woman to be nominated as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. That would reignite the abortion issue.
Pennsylvania Democratic Chair Nancy Patton-Hicks of Moon Township, Allegheny County, is reportedly working with her national counterparts on reapportionment. She did not respond to numerous requests for comment over the holiday period.
Legislatively, reapportionment is being overseen by State House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody, whose district includes the Arnold-Tarentum area and Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa of Allegheny County.
Democrats hold 92 of the 203 state House seats. Thus, they need to “flip” 15 seats to retake a majority.
Special elections are to be held in four districts within a few weeks.
No direct comment was available from either Dermody or Costa. Their respective deputies, however, quietly outlined their plans.
Likewise, no direct comment was available from Republican State Chair Lawrence Tabas, a Philadelphia lawyer.
State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, a Centre County Republican, has reportedly been working on a redistricting plan that would benefit Republicans in Pennsylvania and in the U.S. Congress.
Republicans, however, are reportedly fearful of voter backlash in the upcoming presidential election.
President Donald Trump carried Pennsylvania in 2016. His popularity and strength has waned in the Keystone State. Thus, the possible results of an election 10 months away is uncertain.
Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court overturned a Republican reapportionment scheme back in 2011 calling to too partisan and unconstitutional. The high court assumed jurisdiction and reapportioned Pennsylvania without legislative input.
The state Capitol men’s room mumbles include hopes of another state Supreme Court takeover of the process. That would free state lawmakers to work on a fiscal 2020-21 budget and save the Pennsylvania Turnpike from a fiscal disaster resulting from decisions made by former Gov. Ed Rendell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.