HARRISBURG — A plan to reopen Pennsylvania’s state liquor stores on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic failed miserably.
The plan called for online or telephonic ordering of distilled alcoholic and gourmet wine items with curbside pickup at the state store locations.
However, the online ordering system reportedly collapsed amid high demand. The telephonic ordering system also failed. Thus, virtually nobody got anything they ordered.
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) spokeswoman Elizabeth Brassell declined to say if the system would be changed by Tuesday.
In Westmoreland County, the only stores available for the curbside pickup were the Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores in the Westmoreland Mall, Norwin Plaza and on Blue Spruce Way in Murrysville. Nobody answered the phone at those stores on Monday, and online ordering did not work.
Meanwhile, cash-strapped Pennsylvania is losing about $3 million weekly in alcoholic beverage taxes because of the pandemic-mandated state store closures.
Beer distributors are open. Plus some supermarkets sell wine and beer. Supermarket selections of those products are considered “very pedestrian” by those versed in enology.
Brassell did not specify why the online and telephonic ordering with curbside pickup was recommended to the governor. She did not say if a new recommendation would be made today, April 21.
That recommendation was reportedly made by PLCB Executive Director Charlie Mooney, store operations manager Carl Jolly and Brassell, herself.
The LCB spokeswoman said nothing when asked if a revised plan with limited state store entry would be considered.
Pennsylvania’s liquor store system has the world’s largest wine list. Featured in many stores are the “Chairman’s Selections.” Those are, often, world-class wines at deep discounts.
It could not be determined Monday how much that category contributes to Pennsylvania’s overall tax revenues.
However, the state liquor control system has contributed the equivalent of two-cents in sales tax revenue to state coffers.
