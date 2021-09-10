Derry Prebyterian Church will have a booth during Derry’s Railroad Days, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19. The church will be selling $10 discount coupon booklets. The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places like Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. A list will be available at the booth. So, come out and support the Derry Presbyterian Church and enjoy the day.
This message is from the New Alexandria Center for Active Adults:
“Join us Saturday, Sept. 25, for our Monthly Saturday Bingo. This month we are having a Black and Gold Steelers Bingo! So dig out your black and gold and throw it on, for a extra jackpot ticket at admission! The cost of admission is $20 and that includes your lunch, 10 (six square) bingo cards, and one (3 square) jackpot card, and a door prize ticket. Extra packets are available for $5. RSVP by Sept. 22, at 724-668-7055 and receive another extra jackpot ticket free of charge.
“Reservation are not needed, but are recommended. Doors open at 11:30, lunch is served at noon, Bingo starts at 1Pm. We will also be offering Rippie Tickets, Basket Raffles, and our $1 Lottery Strip Ticket. In the months leading up to the holiday season, we are asking everyone to bring one non-perishable food item to donate, in exchange for a extra door prize ticket. We are going to take the donated food items and distribute it to as many local families in need that we can in the month of November. We sure would appreciate your help in making a few families holiday a little brighter. As always, we thank you for your continued support.”
In July members of Derry Area High School and Middle School Choir members were personally invited by state Rep. Jason Silvis to participate in a summer performance for the 2021 Disability Awareness Day at Keystone State Park. The choir performed “God Bless of America,” “The Champion,” “This is Me, Jolene,” and “This Land is Your Land.”
Participants included: Liam McMahen, Frank Orzehowski, Kate Thomas, Kameryn Dunlap Smith, Mikaela Shine, Breannah Zajdel, Abigail Bolen, Victoria Tumulty, Samantha Ellenberger, Piper Anke, and Mrs. Smith (teacher).
This message is from Julie Ruane, administrative assistant of Greensburg Church of the Brethren:
“There will be a Community Picnic Hosted by Greensburg Church of the Brethren from 11 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at 554 Stanton St. Greensburg, PA 15601.
“It will be fun for the whole family with lots of activities such as face painting, mini golf, knocker ball, pig roast, as well as a police car.
“All donations go to Southwest Greensburg Police and VFD.”
This announcement was sent in by Tish Rossi, president of St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society:
“An annual Blue Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 125 So. Ligonier St., in Derry.
“The Blue Mass honors all police officers, firefighters, public safety professionals, EMS, and local county officials. All are welcome to attend this special Mass. A reception hosted by St. Joseph Altar Rosary and the Knights of Columbus will follow the Mass in the St. Joseph Parish Hall. All are invited to attend. For more information, please call Tish Rossi at 724-694-8309.”
This next announcement is from Action for Animals Humane Society:
“We invite you to help us raise money for our animals in need at our Walk For The Animals. Join us in person on Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. at Twin Lakes Park, Pavilion No. 10, or participate virtually from your own location! Your participation truly makes a difference in the lives of homeless animals. We have fun contests planned for your dogs, a beautiful walk in the park, vendors, basket raffles, great prizes and more! AFA relies solely on community support and are hoping for participation. If you’re unable to make it, please consider making a donation to help the animals in our care.
“We’re hiring! The shelter is in need of a Vet Tech, Kennel Attendants and a Front Desk Clerk (weekends only). Visit https://www.afashelter.org/careers/ for details.
“AFA is also looking for individuals to fill the current vacancies on our all-volunteer Board of Directors. Fundraising and setting shelter policy are the major functions of the Board. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every other month at 6:30 p.m. in Latrobe. Directors act as stewards, contributing time, talent or treasure to support AFA’s mission of reducing Westmoreland County’s homeless pet population through education and adoption. If you are interested in learning more about how you can make a longterm difference in our community and in the lives of abused, abandoned and stray animals, please email actionforanimalsboard@gmail.com or send us a brief letter to PO Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650 with your contact details.”
This announcement is from New Alexandria Center for Active Adults:
“Join us for our open house, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. We will have a variety of representatives joining us from different companies coming to provide us with information and benefits of their products and services offered. We will also be offering a variety of finger foods and punch. If you are a current member, you already know the benefits of attending the center. If you have never been to the center and have wondered what all a senior center has to offer, this is the perfect time to come in and let us show you all the ways attending a senior center can enrich your life. We look forward to seeing all of you and hopefully meeting some new people, that will choose our center, as their new place to be!”
There will be a Grandview PTO meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 in room C105 at Grandview Elementary School. Parent volunteers and board members will be needed for the 2021-22 school year.
This message is from the Derry Township Wrestling Club:
“As we prepare for the new school year, the DTWC Board and Boosters Club is hopeful for a full DTWC season this winter. We are prepping to be ready for our wrestlers to return to the mats!
“If your wrestler is interested in the 2021-22 season with DTWC, please submit a pre-registration and Interest form no later than Oct. 1.
“Formal registration, additional information and safety updates will be communicated on its Facebook page, via Instagram, and via REMIND as able. Please check back frequently!”
Dolores Hitchman writes in to announce that the Derry Area High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th year reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Denunzio’s Italian Chophouse, located at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Cost of the event is $35 per person. For more information, call Dee Hitchman at 724-7260335 or Rick Allison at 412-855-4356.
This announcement is from Pat Showalter, president of Derry Railroad Days Committee:
“Our 2021 Railroad Days Festival begins on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 16, with our traditional Hobo Picnic at 5:30 p.m. in Railroad Heritage Park. Enjoy a bowl of hobo stew trackside while listening to music provided by Dave & DJ. “Remember — dressing in hobo fashion adds to the evening’s fun.
“We’ll keep the ball rolling from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday the 17th in the same location with a bonfire and the music of local band Brang Em Bring Em. Hot dogs and drinks will be sold.”
Saturday’s street fair follows a parade over Veterans Memorial Bridge at 10 a.m. Beacon Sound of Homer City has arranged a weekend of live music beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 8 p.m. Featured band Steel City Yacht Club will close out the evening. Don’t forget to visit our caboose gift shop for T-shirts and railroad-themed novelties. Food and craft vendors will be placed on Chestnut St and 2nd Avenue.
“Sunday morning brings our 5K Run/2.5-mile Fitness Walk at 9:30 a.m. Sign up at the race will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. To pre-register, visit our website at derryrailroaddays.com for a downloadable form or use the link there for electronic registering at runsignup.com. Sunday hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. with Saddle Up closing out the weekend’s activities.”
The stage lineup is as follows:
Saturday, Sept. 18: 12 to 1:30 p.m. “Boomers”; 2 to 3:30 p.m. “Walk of Shame”; 4 to 5:30 p.m. “I Want My MTV”; 6 to 8 p.m. “Steel City Yatch Club.” Sunday, Sept. 19: 12 to 1 p.m. “Brang’em Bring’em”; 1:15 to 3 p.m. “Wildcard”; 3 to 5 p.m. “Saddle Up.”
The 2021 Derry Railroad Day parade entries include:
Color Guard Boy Scout Troop 352, Boy Scout Troop 305, Girl Scout Troop 81405, Derry Area High School Band, Ligonier Witches on Bicycles, TGZ Panther Cheer, Westmoreland Co. Little Miss Agriculture, 2021 Derry Ag Fair Attendant, 2021 Banana Split Princess, S&K Riders (horses) Bible Baptist Church, state Rep. Jason Silvis, Champion Martial Arts, Jaffa Lil’ Vets, Derry Midget Football and Cheerleaders, 1913 Gettysburg Reunion Band, Trackless Train, St. VIncent College Prevention Projects (B.Cool), Southwestern Pa Firefighter’s Pipe and Drum, Derry Area School Board candidate Erica Stouffer, Derry Township Supervisor candidate Rick Rupert, 4-H Dog Club, 3 River Ford Modwel A Club, Clint Roberts (Tractors) James Kowchuck Cars, Barry Davis 1948 Ford Truck, Lovejoy Trans Am, Petrillo’s Karate Campus, A.J. Meyers & Sons and Diamond Dolls.
Hillside United Methodist Church will host a sub sale 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The sub sale benefits Hillside United Methodist Church in memory of June Kellerman Ehman.
Cost of the subs are $9 and may per purchased at the following sites: Taylor Trucking (Torrance Road) and Blairsville Tractor Supply (across from old Red and White (4-way) in New Derry.
Subs are supplied by Ronaldo’s Pizza Barn.
