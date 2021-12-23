So much comes to mind when the first month of December makes its presence known, but none is more important and should be celebrated most than the birth of Jesus Christ. People may debate whether He was born on Dec. 25, but the Bible nowhere points to His being born in mid-winter.
One alternative theory is that Jesus was born sometime in September. The problem with this argument is that the average low temperatures in Bethlehem in December is in the low to mid-40s — the same as Jacksonville, Florida.
Second, the idea of a September birth includes a consideration of the census affecting Mary and Joseph (Luk2 2: 1-4). Some argue that Roman censuses would not have been taken in winter, as cold temperatures and road conditions would have made participation in a census difficult. However, others point out, according to www.gotquestions.org, that Roman officials were not all that concerned with the burdens they placed on the citizenry. It was either obey Caesar; ease and convenience did not factor into the law-making process.
Third, and most significant, the theory that Jesus was born in September depends on the timing of John the Baptist’s birth. These biblical facts lay the groundwork: John’s father, a priest named Zechariah, was taking his term to serve in the temple when the angel Gabriel spoke to him and announced that Elizabeth, Zechariah’s wife, would conceive a son (Luke 1 – 8-13). After Zechariah returned home, his wife conceived, just as the angel had said (Luke 1: 23-24). Gabriel then visited Mary to announce the miraculous conception of Jesus, and this visit came in the sixth month’s Elizabeth’s pregnancy (Luke 126, 36). Another important detail: Zechariah “belonged to the priestly division of Abijah (Luke 1:5).”
Using the above information, the calculations are made thus: the priests in the Abijah division served from June 13-19. Assuming that Elizabeth conceived shortly after Gabriel’s announcement to Zechariah, her sixth month — the month that Gabriel visits Mary — would be December or January. Assuming that Mary conceives shortly after Gabriel’s announcement to her, Jesus would have been born nine months later, i.e., August or September.
There is still one problem with using those calculations to arrive at a September birth of Jesus. We just aren’t sure exactly when the Abijah division of priests served. The priestly divisions were created by David and institutes during Solomon’s reign (1 Chronicles 24: 7-18), but the Babylonian exile required a “reset” of the divisions and their rotation (Ezra 2). Zechariah’s division could have served in mid-June, but other sources calculate Abijah’s course to have ended on Oct. 9 of that same year. An October conception of John would place Jesus’ birth in December or January. In the final analysis, no one knows in what month Jesus was born. It could have been December. It could have been September or some other month. Usually, supporters of the September date are reacting against the fact that some ancient pagan holidays were celebrated in December. It should be noted that the Christian observance of Dec. 25 has nothing to do with paganism. If anything, Christian practice has “redeemed” the date from paganism and given it a new meaning full of praise to our Savior.
From another website, from Eternal Word Television Network, came this explanation:
“The Catholic Church, from at least the second century, has claimed that Christ was born on Dec. 25. However, it is commonly alleged that our Lord Jesus was not born on Dec. 25. For the sake of simplicity, let us set out the usual objections to the date of December and counter each of them.”
“Dec. 25 was chosen in order to replace the pagan Roman festival of Saturnalia. It was a popular winter festival and so the Catholic Church prudently substituted Christmas in its place. Saturnalia commemorated the winter solstice. Yet the winter solstice falls on Dec. 22. It is true that Saturnalia began as early as Dec. 17 and extended till Dec. 23.
“December was chosen to replace the pagan Roman holiday Natalis Sol Invictus which means “Birthday of the Unconquered Sun.” Most importantly, there is no historical record for Natalis Sol Invictus on Dec. 25.”
