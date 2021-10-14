In the last three weeks or so, I have held conversations with people who always utter similar verbiage. “I don’t watch television because there’s never ever anything good to watch.” It’s almost a laughing matter to me. If these people realized what words were coming out of their mouths, they may think first before blurting out their attitudes concerning what’s being seen now on the flat screen device.
I’ll be the first to admit, there is some real junk that producers have come out with recently. But, on the other side of the coin, there are some great informative shows that teach viewers how the rest of the animal kingdom lives and how they do or don’t get along with each other but bring to light messages that are significant for one to remember.
I love the music competitive shows in particular. The majority of the songs sung were written and performed anywhere from the 1960s to the early ‘20s. That gives one a lot of leeway to enjoy series of notes presented in various styles.
Recently, I received a phone call from a friend who stated that I should watch a special program broadcasted on WQED, Channel 13. I was thrilled, because its theme was about rabbits particularly since I love all species of that breed. In addition, I found it very relaxing except when other animals chose my furry friends for their evening meal. To be quite honest, I hate those type of shows where animals are constantly eating other animals. Somethings I feel producers get off on this type of brutality.
Shortly thereafter, the same station featured a wonderful, scenic program whereby three photographers journeyed out west, stopping wherever they chose to capture nature at its best. Their travels took them along paths rarely seen with views that very few people may have ever seen. As a retired professional, I took such joy in imaging what each was seeing through his viewfinder. I asked myself, “Should I get out my cameras and go in search of unseen growths whether they be weeds to four-legged wildlife, hairless to long-haired critters or paths that lead to cliffs displaying wide-open spaces?”
Again, I have to laugh. When people proclaim, “I don’t watch television because there is nothing good on it,” how would they know if they never watch it? Baloney! I’m thrilled when I watch ‘Sisters 2 Sisters’ on the Protestant Television network, other talk shows or those that tell of the martyred saints who died as told by those on Eternal Word Television Network.
Since I’m the king of a 19-room castle, I get tired of eating the same recipes. Watching to see what talk show hosts recommend for a “quickie” is right up my alley. I wish I could be as good as Gordan Ramsey, but I know that won’t ever happen. But just watching various cooks concoct some tasty dishes has given me ideas for future meals.
I’m not much for movies, particularly if producers feel that nudity has to be part of the script. If I’m in for a good “flick,” I always watch Hallmark movies. They are always done tastefully, especially the small amount of kissing at the end. One can’t have a love movie without them. My type of movies forces me to shed a tear and get into the groove when two people hold hands and practice lip-to-lip motions. It replaces the void I have in my life now that I live a wifeless life. Getting involved with the female gender used to be easy. I’m afraid that’s a thing of the past.
Talk about the one I used to call my better-half, television and she were like two peas in a pod. She would sit and watch QVC all day long. As soon as she liked a commodity, out would come the cell phone. In a matter of days, the UPS truck would pull up in front of our house, the driver would honk the horn, and guess who would have to descend 16 stairs to get the boxes? At least it kept me in shape!
Pick the right stations. Some of the “oldies” might do. They’ll be lots to enjoy!
