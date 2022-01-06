It’s interesting what I come across when I think I’m going to write one story only to find out I’m distracted to such a point that I find myself led away, putting paragraphs together that contain words and thoughts that in my many years of journalism actually have factual informal replacing myths that once were thought of as fact.
For instance, take the 12 Days of Christmas. It is said that there is a secret code that exists within its lyrics. I thought right there and then, “Now here’s a story.” Only after reading further on down the body of the explanation did I come across a sentence that I didn’t expect. “According to the myth-busting website, Snopes, the hidden code rumor doesn’t hold up, with “absolutely no documentation or supporting evidence for this claim whatsoever.” There goes that lead.
What I can reveal is that the 12 Days of Christmas in Western Christianity began on Christmas Day, not before, and ends on Jan. 6, which is known as Three Kings Day or Epiphany. It is the day the Three Wise Men arrived to honor Jesus and is traditionally celebrated with a feast, sometimes called a Twelfth Night Party. The lyrics have an old-fashioned sound to them, with all maids-a-milking and lords a-leaping, indicating they were probably written a long time ago. The earliest known written version goes back to 1780. However, many scholars believe the poem was French in origin and started out as a game to test memory that revelers played at Twelfth Night parties. If one forgot the words one would have to give his or her opponent a kiss or grant them a favor.
This shifted and changed poem changed over the centuries. The 12 Days of Christmas at one time contained lines referring to “bears-a-baiting,” “badgers baiting,” “ships a sailing,” and a “very pretty peacock upon a pear tree.” One version listed “four colly birds.” In Old English, colly meant “black as coal,” so the gift was four blackbirds. It wasn’t until 1909, when English composer Frederic Austin added music to the poem, turning “colly” into “calling” and emphasized “five golden rings” as birds (such as pheasants) that the carol as we know it was born. The website concluded, The 12 Days of Christmas is what most people take it to be: a secular song that celebrates the Christmas season with imaginary of gifts and dancing and music. Some misinterpretations have crept into the English version over the years, though.
While digging into the text, I came upon a song I never heard before. Usually after Christmas after the celebration has waned and the joyfulness of the season no longer is heard throughout the land does a deadness usually set in that kills the spirit that once filled the airways. What I came upon was a song written by Matthew West titled “Day After Christmas.” Just by stating those three words, one would think those are words of negativity, but there is more to this song than the phrase itself: “Here comes the letdown Christmas is over; Here comes the meltdown, there goes the cheer; But before we have a breakdown, let us remember the light of the world is still here.
“Happy day after Christmas and merry rest of the year; Even when Christmas is over; The light of the world is still here; Come January I’m ready for summer; The Super Bowl’s over and I’ll settle for spring. Sometimes we all need a change in the weather; But it won’t change the reason we sing. Happy day after Christmas; And merry rest of the year; Even when Christmas is over; The light of the word is still here; Take down the stockings, take back the sweaters; Take down the lights, the star, and the tree. But don’t let this world take your joy after Christmas; Take joy to the world and just sing. Happy day after Christmas and merry rest of the year; Even when Christmas is over, the light of the world is still here. The light of the world is still here…The light of the world is still here.”
Happy New Year!
