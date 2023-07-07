J. Mark Powell

J. MARK POWELL

The Revolutionary War may have been mostly fought by men, but women were an indispensable part of America’s fight for freedom.

You’ve heard of Abigail Adams and Betsy Ross, but how many other heroines do you know from our War of Independence? Test your knowledge with this short, easy and fun quiz.

ABOUT THE WRITER:

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.