Just like the five “roadside giants” along Route 30, Olga Herbert over the past 25 years has built the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor (LHHC) from the ground up.
Now after two and a half decades of leading various projects and promoting the historic 200-mile stretch of highway, Herbert is set to retire in December. Lauren Buches, current executive director of the Latrobe Art Center, is set to fill Herbert’s role starting in November.
Herbert applied for the job 25 years ago after seeing an ad in the newspaper. Around that time in 1995, then-Pennsylvania-governor Tom Ridge designated the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor — a 200-mile stretch of road spanning six counties from North Huntingdon to Abbottstown — as one of 12 designated heritage areas in the Commonwealth.
“I wasn’t really sure, I’m embarrassed to say, where the Lincoln Highway was,” she said.
Upon accepting the position, Herbert quickly realized that there “really was no organization yet.”
After starting in January 1996, she first established the articles of incorporation for the organization, then developed a board of directors, bylaws and applied for nonprofit status. Aside from funding for her salary as executive director, Herbert noted “there really were no operating expenses.”
“Because I’m frugal with my own family and our expenses, it wasn’t too hard for me to be frugal with the organization with the situation we were in,” Herbert said.
In the early stages, Herbert created the Lincoln Highway Journal, a quarterly newsletter still in print today. She also traveled up and down the corridor forming connections with the people and organizations of the historic stretch of highway, which is how she recalled the organization developed its board of directors.
“Then I realized after meeting some folks, they didn’t know where the Lincoln Highway was either — so, it wasn’t just me,” she said.
That led Herbert and the nonprofit organization in 2000 to install 150 colorful wooden and metal roadside signs along the historic alignments of the corridor to promote tourism in the six-county region.
“That was the first big project we did,” she recalled. “I’m pretty amazed with what we’ve accomplished, looking back into where we are today.”
The Lincoln Highway, which begins in New York’s Time Square and ends in San Francisco, opened in 1913. The highway was completed in 1925 when much of the Lincoln Highway became Route 30.
“A lot more people know about the Lincoln Highway because of our organization,” she said. “They know some of the quirky architecture along the corridor can be found all along the whole route.”
There are about 20 Lincoln Highway-themed murals along the stretch of road, painted by three different artists, as well as 22 painted vintage gas pump reproductions. There are also five “roadside giants” completed by five vocational schools along the corridor, as well as a number of restoration projects of larger-than-life unique structures created during the early days of the Lincoln Highway to attract tourists.
“I’m fond of the Coffee Pot, because that was our first one we did,” Herbert said of her favorite restoration project.
Herbert said there was little interest locally to save the 1927 structure located in Bedford from demolition. She noted that the organization worked hard to raise enough money to relocate the giant Coffee Pot a quarter-mile from its original location, in addition to restoring it.
Thanks to Herbert’s efforts, the Coffee Pot is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The organization sold the structure in 2004 to the Bedford County fairgrounds for $1, Herbert said.
“Some of these roadside giants, you don’t appreciate the size unless you have somebody in the picture to get the right scale,” she noted.
As Herbert reaches the end of the road as LHHC executive director, she reflects on what comes next for her. Herbert said she will be 73 years old when she retires.
“This position has really kept me busy for 25 years, and I’ve somewhat neglected my family members. So, I’m going to spend more time with them,” she said.
She and her husband, Joe, have five children and six grandchildren, whom the couple plans on visiting during “some fun road trips.” She said Canada and Mexico are top travel destinations after she retires.
Reflecting on the past 25 years, Herbert said she’ll miss most the volunteers who have helped shape the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor into what it is today.
“I think it’s admirable that we have a volunteer that comes here from Murrysville, and another that drives from Bedford,” she said. “That’s pretty far to come, and I always think they probably passed two dozen other places they could have volunteered, and yet they are coming here.”
Inside the Lincoln Highway Experience, a museum in Unity Township where the LHHC is headquartered, various exhibits tell the history of the Lincoln Highway through an interactive learning experience.
A tour of the museum ends at Serro’s Diner, a 1930s diner the LHHC restored and moved into its museum in 2018. There, Herbert and volunteers are happy to serve visitors a cup of coffee and a slice of pie.
“By the time (visitors) get here, and then now they are having a piece of pie and a cup of coffee, they start reminiscing, especially people that are my age or older,” Herbert said, standing behind the original marble counter. “They’ll say, ‘My uncle used to bring me to a diner like this.’ It’s kind of a serenity-now moment for them.”
She lauded the organization’s volunteers for their ability to listen to visitors’ stories, as well as share information about the diner. “They have that unique quality,” she said.
As Buches prepares to begin training for her new role as LHHC executive director, she spoke highly of Herbert’s ability to write grants and fundraise for the various projects she’s completed in the past 25 years.
“You really need a good skill set to do that,” she said. “I have never heard anybody talk about her except with admiration for her ability to bring that museum up from nothing and also to make all these connections along the highway.”
Buches has formerly worked as a museum facilitator at Bushy Run Battlefield and at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. She has partnered with Herbert in the past during her time at working for Westmoreland Heritage in its marketing department. She has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history.
“Those are big shoes to fill. I will say, it’s actually a little bit intimidating, but I think in a good way,” Buches said. “I’m most looking to continue building up the relationships she has with the other organizations along the highway. To help push the mission of the Lincoln Highway Experience.”
