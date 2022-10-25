Redinger and Sons and the Old Timers met Saturday to determine the Ferlin Monteparte Memorial Cup winner of the LDATL Fall Ball Championship at Rosa/Oglietti Field.
The Old Timers blasted out of the gates with a four-run first inning to put it in a lead it would not lose to Redinger.
The Old Timers would add insurance runs in the third and fourth innings and wrapped its scoring with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Redinger got on the scoreboard with its two-run fifth inning, but it was not enough to overcome the Old Timers.
Luke Nipar, Tony Massari and Casey Rupert each had a double to lead the Old Timers’ offense. Elliott Kintz had Redinger’s only extra-base hit, a double.
Riley Smith is credited with the win. He struck out six and walked one in his effort. Avery Foreman and Nipar pitched in relief for the Old Timers.
