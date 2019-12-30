Zoe Kathryn Walters drew her last breath peacefully on the morning of Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, bringing to a close 80 years of life filled with faith, love, adventure and generosity.
Zoe, often called “Petie” growing up, was born Aug. 26, 1939, to Mary Elizabeth and Edwin Harvey “Pete” Eggleton.
Zoe’s beloved siblings, the Rev. Christopher Eggleton, OP, and Sally Lynch (and her husband, Chuck) ensured that her final moments were attended by those who have known her longest. With other family members, Sally was able to be at her sister’s side at the very end and Father Chris will concelebrate at her funeral Mass.
Catholic from birth and devoted in her faith, Zoe attended Catholic schools in Louisville, Kentucky, completing her bachelor’s degree in social work at Ursuline College in 1961. As a senior, she met a handsome cadet from West Point who would become her husband six years later. Immediately upon graduating, however, she flew for TWA as a domestic and international airline hostess. When she had experienced enough glamorous travel, she returned to Louisville where she practiced as a social worker for two years, serving those in great need.
At last, she was ready to begin a family and married Anderson H. “Sandy” Walters in 1966. For 35 years they were married, forging together a 20-year Army career for Sandy, including separation for his two tours to Vietnam, the arrival of four children (along with the loss of two to miscarriage) and many varied assignments and postings. They settled in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for Sandy’s last Army assignment and his civilian career at IBM. They would have celebrated many more anniversaries, but Sandy departed this world in 2001.
From the time she was very little, Zoe used the gift of her voice as a cantor to enrich the celebration of Mass. She added to the beauty of weddings, funerals, Sunday Mass and even chores at home with her song. For 30 years she also sang in productions of the Piedmont Opera Theater. Those who ever heard her sing will remember the clarity, strength and beauty of her voice — truly remarkable.
Of all the things she celebrated in her life, Zoe valued most her family: daughter Jennifer Deets, her husband Wilton, their children Alexandra, Britton and Chloe; son Tom, his wife Holly, their children Lily and Andy; daughter Barbara, and son Jym, his wife Christie and their daughter Carolina. Zoe knew each of her children and grandchildren for their unique qualities and talents and was known to call each her favorite in one way or another. One could never doubt the extent to which she loved and supported any of her family members.
Zoe was an honest, loyal and thoughtful friend, always willing to consider the needs of others more than her own. On her last day, she was finally able to take rest for herself. She will be missed, but she has left a legacy that will endure.
Visitation was at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, with Mass following at 9 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 6650 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC 28412.
In celebration of Zoe’s life, please become an organ donor and consider gifts to [organ donation] or Immaculate Conception Church.
