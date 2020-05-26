Zane W. McDonald, 92, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home.
Born Aug. 22, 1927, in Acme, he was a son of the late John Angus McDonald and Betty (Wilkins) McDonald.
Zane was a longtime member of the Latrobe First Church of God where he served as an Elder and a Deacon. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at the former Vulcan Mold & Iron Company.
For 50 years, he drove school bus for the Greater Latrobe School District and also was a charter bus driver for Lincoln Coach and Blue & White. He had also been a scout master for Troop 303. A veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Alexander J. Luke DE-577 in World War II and went on to serve with the Marine Corps during the Korean War. Zane was proud of his Scottish Heritage and enjoyed the Highland Games at Idewild Park. He was a model train enthusiast and collector and also enjoyed classic cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Barnhart, and two sisters, Almeda Hixson and Beulah Von Barnhart.
Zane is survived by his wife of 66 wonderful years, Rheta E. (Felbaum) McDonald of Latrobe; one daughter, Linda A. Hatfield, and her husband, John, of Wappingers Falls, New York; one son, Jack B. McDonald and his wife, Elizabeth “Beth,” of Latrobe; five grandchildren, Heather Hatfield, and her husband, Jeremy Pospisil, Sean Hatfield and his wife, Janna, Ryan Hatfield and his wife, Lauren, Kyle Hatfield, and his wife, Megan, and Luke McDonald; he is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Julietta, Annaliese and Penelope.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation and understanding as we direct our guests.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Latrobe First Church of God with his Pastor the Rev. Mike Bobula officiating. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Camp Sonrise Mountain, 490 Caney Valley Road, Markleysburg, PA, 15459.
