Winifred O. “Winnie” Glasser, 97, of Derry died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Brookdale of Latrobe, Unity Township, where she had been a resident for the past seven years.
She was born March 22, 1923, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late James P. and Martha (Blackburn) Glasgow.
Winnie was Methodist by faith but had been very active at St. Joseph Church of Derry, having worked in the cafeteria, at parish dinners and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was a graduate of Greensburg High School Class of 1941. Over the years she had been a golf member at the Latrobe Elks and Chestnut Ridge golf clubs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis E. “Gene” Glasser; her daughter, Bonnie Glasser Plummer, and her sister, Edna Mattia.
She is survived by her son, William E. Glasser (Vickie) of Latrobe; son-in-law, Herbert Plummer of Latrobe; four grandchildren, William R. Glasser (Janice), Gretchen and Wendy Staib, and Gina Manners (Chris); four great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, Sarah and Katie; a special niece, Martha Brinker, and several other nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to her good friends Nira Akins, Gloria Weppelman, Cindy Bush, Lori Shearer and staff at Brookdale.
At Winnie’s request, all services were to be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627, in her memory.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
