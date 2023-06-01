Wilma V. Pechart, 95, of Ligonier died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 14, 1928, in Ligonier Township, a daughter of the late George and Elda Mae (Rager) Riffle.
Wilma was a member of Oak Grove Church of Christ, had a strong faith in God and formerly had worked as a nurse’s aide at the Bethlen Home. Not only was she an excellent mother but always made sure that there was a Sunday meal for the entire family. Her flower garden and crocheting were things that made her happy in her spare time.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 76 years, Clarence B. Pechart; her son Vynn W. Pechart; a sister, Audrey Staib, and three brothers, Donald, Richard and Cecil Riffle.
Wilma is survived by her daughters, Sherry L. Deakins (Don) and S. Joy McKlveen (Craig), all of Ligonier; her sons Larry B. Pechart (Cecelia) of Las Vegas, Roger Pechart of Greensburg, Randy Pechart (Shelley) of Stahlstown and Rodney L. Pechart of Donegal; two sisters, Adelle Olson of Chicago, Illinois, and Nadine Huskey of Greensburg, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where her service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Roy Worsham officiating.
Private interment will be made at Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
