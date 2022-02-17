Wilma R. Goelz, 96, of Ligonier died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Alexian Village in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
She was born Sept. 5, 1925, in Verona, a daughter of the late Samuel L. and Pearl E. (Guggie) Rimmel.
Wilma was a member and former elder at Covenant Presbyterian Church. She had worked as an administrative secretary at Teledyne Vasco near Latrobe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Goelz, on Sept. 24, 2002.
Surviving are her daughter, Sharon, and her granddaughter, Jennifer.
Wilma had requested that all services and burial at St. Michael’s of the Valley Cemetery in Rector be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
