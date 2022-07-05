Wilma M. “Billie” Bradley, 85, of Derry passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home.
She was born Feb. 13, 1937, in Derry Township, a daughter of the late William and Mildred (Boring) McKlveen.
Billie was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and served as president of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Derry Volunteer Fire Co. She volunteered at Latrobe Hospital for 15 years and delivered Meals on Wheels for a number of years. A favorite pastime was playing pinochle in her card club, and she enjoyed spending summers at Deep Creek, Maryland, boating and water skiing. She loved her Boston terriers, whom she called Penny.
Billie is survived by her husband, John, of 64 years; son, Mark Bradley (Janet) of Cooperstown; two daughters, Cheryl Shean (Jerry) of New Derry and Susan Campbell of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, Craig, Heather, Michelle, Karen, Sarah, Miranda and Colton; 10 great-grand-children, Kayla, Emily, Madison, Bradley, Alyssa, Benjamin, Abby, Cassandra, Jaxson and Nathaniel, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by two sisters, Marlyn Myers and Doris Lee.
Family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, with the Altar Rosary Society reciting the rosary at 1:30 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry.
Interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
