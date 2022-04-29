Wilma Jane Bell, 88, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at home with her family by her side.
She was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Toronto, Ohio, a daughter of the late Victor and Velma (Vink) Jones.
Prior to retirement, Wilma was employed by Westmoreland County as a district magistrate secretary. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe. Her favorite pastimes included reading, playing cards and dominos, golfing and especially visiting and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She really enjoyed watching them participate in sports and theater.
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Means.
Wilma is survived by her loving husband of more than 64 years, Ronald Bell; three children, Dennis Bell (Janine) of Pottstown, Tim Bell (Jill) of Hopewell and Susan Bell Thomas (Rick) of Sterling, Virginia; six grandchildren, Mandy Bell Conrad (Matt), Abby Bell Gergits (Mike), Molly Bell, Nathan Bell, Adam Thomas and Joshua Thomas; six great-grandchildren, Celeste, Luke, Brooke and Alexis Conrad and Cora and Thomas Gergits; her brother, Dean Jones, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, with the church pastors officiating.
Wilma’s family suggests that, due to her being such an avid reader, memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.adamslib.org.
Contributions can also be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
