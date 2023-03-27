Wilma J. Mickinac Turner, 91, of Greensburg died Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Newhaven Court, where she was a resident since 2014.
She was born July 8, 1931, in Somerset, a daughter of the late Julius and Hazel Fruner.
Wilma was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church and enjoyed working in her flower garden. She was a former operating room technician for Westmoreland Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Andrew Mickinac; her second husband, Abner B. Turner Jr.; a son, David Mickinac; brother, Francis Fruner, and sister, Pauline Fennell.
She is survived by her two sons, Nicholas Mickinac (Elaine) of Latrobe and Thomas Mickinac (Amy) of Derry; daughter-in-law, Carol Mickinac of Everett; four stepsons, Alan Turner (Judy) of North Carolina, Robert Turner (Julie) of Florida, Nathan Turner of Greensburg and David Turner, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchild-ren.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Wilma, Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, in Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, (724-837-0020).
Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
The family would like to thank Newhaven Court and Bridges Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church Building Fund, 1001 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Wilma’s family has entrusted her care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. For online condolences/directions, visit pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
