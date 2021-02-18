William Tiffany “Bill” Dymond Sr. died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Born in Nicholson, Aug. 11, 1931, he was the son of Claude H. and Helen F. Dymond.
He was the husband of 63 years to Philomena “Phil” Cirucci Dymond, of Towson, Maryland, formerly of Latrobe, and the father of four children, Michele D. Heacox (Robert) of Lutherville, Maryland, William T. Dymond Jr. (Jennifer) of Winter Park, Florida, Lynn A. Dymond of Cambridge, Maryland, and the late Joseph P. Dymond (Maureen) of Brookeville, Maryland.
In addition to his spouse and three children, Bill is survived by eight grandchildren, to whom he was known as “Pappap”; Rachel Heacox of Dallas, Texas, Ryan Heacox of Weehawken, New Jersey, Michael Dymond of Orlando, Florida, Jenna Dymond of Dallas, Texas, Cori Dymond of Durham, North Carolina, Helen Hutchinson of Cambridge, Maryland, and Madison and Jose’ Dymond of Brookeville, Maryland. Also surviving are two sisters, Elizabeth Earnhardt of Winston Salem, North Carolina, and Margaret Teada of Canadensis, and three brothers, Howard Dymond of Lake Ariel, Douglas Dymond of East Stroudsburg and David Dymond of Stroudsburg, and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Dymond served in the U.S. Navy and was a broadcaster and journalist in Westmoreland County for more than 35 years. He attended naval radio communications schools and served aboard the USS Fremont during the Korean War until his release from service in 1955.
After broadcasting school in New York City, he joined the staff of radio station WTRA (now WCNS) in Latrobe, where he was employed as an announcer, program director and ultimately, the station’s general manager. While working at the station, he met the love of his life, Phil, and the couple wed June 15, 1957.
Mr. Dymond left the station and joined the Latrobe Bulletin as a reporter and later became managing editor. In 1973, he moved on to the Tribune-Review in Greensburg and was the news editor before becoming the founding editor of the newspaper’s Sunday edition until his retirement in 1994.
A strong community supporter, he was past president of the Latrobe Lions Club, a member of the American Legion and, in later years, became an active member of the Pittsburgh Antique Radio Society. He and wife, Phil, co-chaired the Gala of the St. Vincent Summer Theatre during the opening of its 50th season, an organization in which they had been involved since its inception.
Mr. Dymond loved folk music, collecting and restoring antique radios, reading the newspaper, feeding the birds in his yard and laughing with friends over a home-cooked meal and a glass of red wine. He was passionate about the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning the nickname among friends “Steeler Bill.” He loved and was dedicated to his wife and his children and he adored his grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff and caregivers at Brightview Senior Living Towson and Gilchrist Hospice Center, both located in Towson, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Mr. Dymond to either Joseph Dymond Scholarship in Geography, George Washington University, Washington, D.C. https://geography.columbian.gwu.edu/support-geography, GW Division of Development and Alumni Relations, The George Washington University, P.O. Box 98131, Washington, DC 20077-9756, Phone: 1-800-789-2611. Checks should be made out to “The George Washington University,” with “Joseph Dymond Scholarship Fund” in the memo line; Students First Fund, St. Vincent College, Latrobe, PA https://ssl.charityweb.net/stvincent/, Office of Institutional Advancement, St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, Phone: 724-805-2897.
