William Russell Albaugh, 63, of Unity Township died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home.
He was born Feb. 23, 1958, in Latrobe, a son of the late Howard and Marjorie Harr Albaugh.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel.
He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Albaugh (Jason Buccigrossi) of Latrobe, and Sakeyna and Angie Albaugh; a son, Adam Cribbs; siblings, Robert and Patty Albaugh, Janet Smith, Deborah Henderson, Jeffrey and Robin Albaugh and Lisa Albaugh, and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Monday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
