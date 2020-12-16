William Ross Saul, 69, of Salem Township died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in his family home on Sauls Farm.
He was born on April 13, 1951, in Pittsburgh, to the late William Warren and Mollie (Ross) Saul.
He was a graduate of Allegheny College in Meadville, obtained his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh and practiced in Westmoreland County. In his youth, William was a member of Boy Scout Troop 211 in Delmont, along with his brother Dwight. He actively worked Sauls farm, where he was raised and currently resided.
William is survived by his brother, Dwight S. Saul of Salem Township; a beloved friend, Nancy Cribbs, and many other close friends.
There will be no services for William. Arrangements are entrusted to Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont.
Online condolences can be given at www.jobefuneralhome.com.
