William R. Ruffin IV passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home in Milton, Georgia.
He was born Feb. 6, 1948, in Latrobe, to the late William R. Ruffin III and Jane Evans Ruffin of Latrobe.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Mary Lou Neurohr Ruffin; his daughters, Jane Ruffin Waluch (Justin) and Elizabeth Kathleen Thompson (David); his five adoring grandchildren, Maggie, Ben, Jack, Charlie and Luke, and his loving sister, Elizabeth Armstrong (Larry). He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his large extended family, the Neurohrs.
He worked for many years in corporate communications before becoming president of Ruffin Communications, a business he established and ran successfully for 35 years.
He loved his family, being with his grandchildren, rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pitt Panthers, a really good party, and their home on the Jersey Shore.
Services remembering Bill will be private.
Donations in Bill’s memory can be made to your local food bank or to Inspire Hospice and Palliative Care at 2940 Horizon Park Drive, Suite A, Suwanee, GA 30024.
Commented