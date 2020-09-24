William R. Lewis, 64, of Derry Township died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Bill was born on Jan. 4, 1956, in Greensburg, to Marion L. Howell Lewis and the late Eugene H. Lewis.
He was a 1974 graduate of Penn-Trafford High School. Bill was a talented drummer and he and his band, Sagebrush, won the 1983 state country music band competition. One of their prizes was an all-expense-paid trip to Nashville to perform on stage at the Grand Ole Opry.
In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Bonnie Nicholson Lewis; two brothers, Eugene H. “Lou” Lewis Jr. and Robert D. (Theresa) Lewis; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda Davis, George (Sharon) Nicholson, John (Kellie) Nicholson and Robert (Lisa Shrum) Nicholson; mother-in-law, Martha Nicholson, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eileen “Sissy” McMahon; father-in-law, George Nicholson, and brother-in-law, Larry Nicholson.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 in Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, where a funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, with the Rev. Dr. Clifford Hockensmith officiating.
Please be advised that visitation is limited to 25 people at one time and masks are required.
Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center by visiting www.hillman.upmc.com
Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Commented