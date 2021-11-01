William R. Demosky, 79, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born July 5, 1942, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Robert W. Domalsky and Kathryne E. Leonhardt Domalsky.
Prior to his retirement, Bill was employed by Newcomer Products Inc. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. Bill was an avid ham radio operator and used the call sign K3AFS.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol A. Reigh Demosky, on Oct. 6, 2021.
Bill is survived by two grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Cassandra R. Bosch and Patty Reigh; two special nieces, Paula Abbott and Patty Mastandrea, and several other nieces and nephews.
There were no public visitations.
Services and interment were private.
Arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
