William R. “Bill” David, 70, a loving husband, father and grandfather of McIntyre, Indiana County, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 6, 1951, in Latrobe, a son of the late John William and Flora Jane (Fraley) David.
Bill was a U.S. Marine and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on his “projects.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Jane Piper David, and two brothers, John and Richard David.
Bill is survived by his son, Brad W. David (Leah) of Okeechobee, Florida; his two daughters, Ashley Rose (Clifton) of Springfield, Ohio, and Denise Wagner-Frost of North Carolina; two brothers, Larry David and Wayne David (Brenda), all of Derry; half sister, Josephine Carlson (Walter) of Petaluma, California; sisters, Nancy Hoover (Jim) of Ligonier, Linda Banner of Ligonier, Brenda Ross of Shelocta and Sharon Vincent of Arnold, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Dominick, Cullen, Mavis, Michael, Tyler, Sadie and Trystin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a service 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.