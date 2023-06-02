William R. “Bill” Burns, 76, of Derry died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his home.
William R. “Bill” Burns, 76, of Derry died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his home.
He was born Feb. 26, 1947, in Latrobe, the son of the late William O. and Anna Jane (Irwin) Burns.
Bill was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, having served in the 1st Infantry Division, had worked at Latrobe Steel and then became the union president. He belonged to the Slovak Club and the Twin Maples Hunt Club with a lot of his enjoyments coming from his times hunting and his beloved pets.
He is survived by his son, Rhett C. Burns of Palm Springs, California; a special cousin, Tom Miller, and several other cousins.
At his request, all services were to be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
