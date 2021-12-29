William M. Stoffer Jr.

William M. Stoffer Jr., 67, of Ligonier peacefully passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He was the beloved husband of Donna Moon Stoffer; loving father of Douglass E. (fiancée Susan Barnett) Stoffer, Pamela N. (Hayden) Knupp and Clinton J. (Sara) Stoffer; cherished grandfather of Kylie, Jenaya, Payton, McKenzie, Noah, Eleanor and William; son-in-law of Richard and Lois Moon, and son of the late Merle and Virgle Stoffer.

Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home, 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-238-2611, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

