William M. Stoffer Jr., 67, of Ligonier peacefully passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was the beloved husband of Donna Moon Stoffer; loving father of Douglass E. (fiancée Susan Barnett) Stoffer, Pamela N. (Hayden) Knupp and Clinton J. (Sara) Stoffer; cherished grandfather of Kylie, Jenaya, Payton, McKenzie, Noah, Eleanor and William; son-in-law of Richard and Lois Moon, and son of the late Merle and Virgle Stoffer.
Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home, 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-238-2611, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
