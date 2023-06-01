William M. Koski

William “Bill” M. Koski, 85, of Greensburg (Unity Township) died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at home with family at his side.
He was born May 13, 1938, in Latrobe, a son of the late Martin and Lena (Gianetti) Koski.
Bill is survived by his wife, Michelle Amidon Koski; his daughters, Kimberly Galvin and Lisa Jackson; brothers, Gerald Koski and Victor Koski, and grandchildren, Bryan Riano and Shanese Jackson.
Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
In addition to being a diehard Pittsburgh Panthers football fan, Bill was an avid reader of World War II and Civil War history as well as a disciplined 5-mile daily walker. Bill retired from United Airlines and enjoyed traveling during and following his 38 years of service with United Airlines.
