William L. “Bill” Humbert, 79, of Ligonier passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Bill was born May 28, 1942, in Rockwood, a son of the late John and Fern (Atchison) Humbert. He married Carol J. Baker Humbert on Sept. 22, 1963.
Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was a retired machinist, employed at St. George Crystal in Jeannette. Years ago, he worked at the Elliott Co., also in Jeannette. Bill graduated from Somerset High School, Class of 1960, was a member of the New Baltimore Sportsman’s Association and enjoyed hunting, camping, hiking, heavy metal music, and spending time with his family and his great-grandson.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Bill served as a private first class in Germany during the Vietnam conflict.
Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife of 58 years, Carol J. Baker Humbert; his son Gary Lee Humbert of Somerset; his four grandchildren, Amber, Sarah and Ronald Humbert and Colton Thompson; his two great- grandchildren, Weston and Jaxson Humbert; his two sisters, Deborah Lyons and husband Dennis of Fort Worth, Texas, and Shirley Overbey of Lake Wales, Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Ronald Lee Humbert and his two brothers, Barry and James Humbert.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (www.fergusonfunerals.com).
At Bill’s request, there will be no viewing or service.
Love lasts forever!
