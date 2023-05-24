William K. Morgan, 75, of Derry passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Born July 1, 1947, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Frederick A. and Nannie J. (Aikens) Morgan.
Bill was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, where he was a videographer. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Torrance State Hospital with 31 years of service. He loved listening to the ’50s and ’60s music. Bill enjoyed fishing, antique cars and most of all spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Griffin Wirick; five brothers, Frederick J., Robert M., Donald C., Dennis and Edward Morgan, and sister, Florence Morgan.
Bill is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cheryl Sipe Morgan of Derry; daughter, Mary Jane Stano of Iselin, Indiana County; two stepsons, Dennis M. Wirick of Greensburg and Michael E. Wirick and his girlfriend, Morgan, of Canton, Ohio; stepdaughter, Heather Wirick of Greensburg; 13 grandchildren, Andrew, Victoria, Chris, Morgen, Gabby, Marisa, Emma, Vincent, Alec, Sydney, Jocelyn, Eliza and Xavier; seven great-grandchildren, Wesley, Mason, Cassidy, Jaxon, Carson, Will and Rose, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe.
Private inurnment will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave., #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or at www.heart.org or to Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
