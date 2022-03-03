William K. Clark, 63, of Derry passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Born Jan. 20, 1959, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Jack E. Clark Sr. and Alice M. Decker Clark.
An excellent carpenter, Bill was a self-employed contractor who was dedicated to his work. On a smaller scale, he enjoyed building models, especially ships and cars. He was an avid golfer and loved to play guitar. Bill will be lovingly remembered for his upbeat and selfless personality and his gentle heart.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack E. Jr. and Robert A. Clark.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jane A. Clark of Derry; two daughters, Shauna R. Simon and her husband, Chris, of Delmont and Correne Harskowitch and her husband, Tom, of New Alexandria; three stepsons, Jared B. Myers and his wife, Meighan, of Pittsburgh, Joshua R. Myers and his wife, Shauna, of San Antonio, Texas, and Joseph C. Myers of Latrobe; three brothers, James W. Clark and his wife, Karen, of York, Edward J. Clark and his wife, Cheryl, of Murrysville and Kevin M. Clark and Marlene Wolverton of Ligonier; two sisters, Deborah K. Lipinski and her husband, Robert, of Virginia and Sharon Miscovich of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Matthew Harskowitch, Lucy Harskowitch, Mason C. Myers and Dax J. Myers, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Eric Phillips officiating.
Interment is private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.