William Jason Reagan, 42, of Greensburg died of an overdose after a 20-year battle with drug addiction on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home.
Born March 30, 1978, in Latrobe, he was a son of William R. Reagan and his wife, Darla, of Latrobe and Julie A. (Roskovensky) Ray of Greensburg.
William had been employed at Poly-Hi Solidur, Delmont. He was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan and was very giving with a kind and gentle personality.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas A. Roskovensky Sr.; paternal grandfather, William R. Reagan; a cousin, Joshua Roskovensky; several great-aunts and great-uncles, and his best friend, Bryson Braun.
Besides his parents, he is survived by two stepsisters, Kristen Reagan and Erin Reagan, both of Latrobe; a stepbrother, Nickelis Reagan of Latrobe; maternal grandmother, Julia Roskovensky of Latrobe; paternal grandmother, Rita Reagan of Pleasant Unity, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no public visitations. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sage’s Army, 6044 Lincoln Highway, Suite 400, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
