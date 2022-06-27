William J. Frenchik, 92, of Evans City passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, while under the care of AHN Wexford Hospital.
Born March 24, 1930, in Loyalhanna, he was the son of the late Andrew and Frances Frenchik.
Bill proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a Pennsylvania state trooper up until his retirement in 1981. He also was a former building inspector for Evans City. After his retirement, Bill drove school bus for many years. He was a member of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, Brady Paul FOP Memorial Lodge 54, the American Legion of Evans City and the Evans City VFW. Bill was also an avid hunter. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Eleanor J. English Frenchik, whom he married Feb. 23, 1960; his children, Vickie Baker (Thomas), Judith O’Connor (Mark) and Sue Ann Clary (Scott); his grandchildren, Brooke Baker, Shannon O’Connor Locke (Doug), Amanda O’Connor Mullen (Ryan), Ryan O’Connor, Paige Clary and Jesse Clary; his great-grand-children, Layla Locke, Charlotte Locke and Levi Mullen, and his sisters, Bernice Crocker and Frances Gruska (Stanley).
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Lawrence, Andrew and Carl Frenchik.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Boylan Funeral Home, Inc., 116 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the funeral home.
Bill will be laid to rest with full military honors at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
