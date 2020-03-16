William J. Forish, 83, of Whitney died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center, Hempfield Township.
He was born March 23, 1936, in Latrobe, a son of the late Stephen and Mary (Miskovice) Forish.
Prior to retirement, Bill worked at Kennametal and was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, where he was an usher and adult altar server. Bill had been a volunteer with the Westmoreland County Food Bank at Pleasant Unity and enjoyed gardening and photography.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Raishart Forish; a son, William Forish Jr.; a granddaughter, Sandra S. Murphy, and six brothers, John “Jack,” Joseph, Paul, Edward, James and Steve “Pal” Forish.
He is survived by his four children: Cynthia Forish and her fiancé, Joseph Krempasky, Susan Lininger and husband Edgar, Timothy Forish and Julie Forish, all of Latrobe; four grandchildren: Heather Baker, Howard Lauffer III, Billie Jo Forish and her friend Logan Egry and Samantha Tressler and husband Justin; four great-grandchildren, Lindsey Lauffer, Owen Tressler, Jareth Lininger and Adelyn Tressler; a brother, Robert Forish of Blairsville, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where a funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Private interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family asks PLEASE NO FLOWERS and suggests memorial contributions be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.
