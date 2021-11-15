William J. Conner, 68, of Derry died after a sudden illness on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Sept. 22, 1953, in Butler, the son of the late Clair L. and Jean (Maffe) Conner.
Bill received his undergraduate degree from California University and his master’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He had a long career with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, from where he retired.
Bill loved music and was a talented guitar player. He enjoyed hunting and took great satisfaction in pheasant hunting with his golden retrievers, Ceili, Shannon and Penny. He was a lifetime member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club and very active in the Latrobe Sportsman Club. Bill was also a member of DARCee (Derry Area Revitalization Corp.). He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Acacia Lodge 335 in Blairsville. He attended Old Salem Community Church.
Bill had a generous heart. For many years he dedicated himself to taking care of his mother, until her passing. His greatest pleasures were spending time with his beloved wife at home and entertaining friends, with his great sense of humor and comedic impersonations.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Tobin Conner; his aunt Mary, and numerous cousins and friends.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Ronald Durika officiating.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Acacia Lodge 355, Blairsville, will conduct a service 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
