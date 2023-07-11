William J. “Bill” Rosa, 73, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
William J. “Bill” Rosa, 73, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Dec. 7, 1949, in Latrobe, the son of the late William C. “Twister” Rosa and Helen (Ridilla) Rosa.
Bill’s career started out serving as controller for Freeway Motels. He then joined David Gallatin at the Refresh Group (owner of Spectrum Food Services and Refresh America). In 1989 they acquired Roy Rogers Restaurants in Virginia, where they also founded Shenandoah Restaurants. Bill served as vice president and treasurer until 1994 when the restaurants were sold to the Hardee’s Corp. In 1995 they acquired and developed several Italian Oven restaurants as a franchisee. Bill served as vice president and treasurer until selling them back to the Italian Oven parent company in 1998. That same year they founded Mailing Specialists Inc. Bill served as vice president and general manager until 2000 and then president until his retirement when the business was sold in 2017.
As an avid golfer, Bill was a member of and enjoyed playing at Ligonier Country Club and the Latrobe Elks. He was also a member of the Greek Club in Loyalhanna. An avid sports fan, his favorite pastimes included fantasy football, watching “The Red Zone” and shooting craps at the casino.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wilbert and Grace Doench; a sister-in-law, Shirley Dunlap and her husband, Robert, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Doench Rosa; his sister, Marie H. Gritzer and her husband, Denny; three nieces, Kelly Coiro (Mark), Jennifer Scantlin (Tim) and Christina Katen (Philip); an aunt, Martha Rullo and her husband, Dan, and a number of great-nieces, great- nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, in the funeral home chapel.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at www.hillman.upmc.com.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
