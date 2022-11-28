William H. Landis, 84, of Derry died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 6, 1938, in Latrobe, the son of the late William H. and Arabelle (Tribley) Landis.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
William H. Landis, 84, of Derry died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 6, 1938, in Latrobe, the son of the late William H. and Arabelle (Tribley) Landis.
Bill was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church and the LaMonte Lodge 568 F&AM of Derry. He had retired from Derry Westinghouse and had been in the Army National Guard in Ligonier. His pride and joy was his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his love of model trains that he loved to show everyone. To say the least, he was “an AVID model railroader.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Ahlborn.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Louise Nace Landis; his son, William and his wife, Mary Bopp Landis, of Derry; his daughter, Belinda and her husband, Roger Lynn, of Latrobe; grandchildren, Karla Wing (Jarrod Fillmore), William Landis (Holly Jennings), Melissa Hollobaugh (Travis) and Joshua Landis (Sarah McGuckin), and great-grand-children, Jimmy, Jaime and Jonathan Wing, Millie and Loretta Landis and Asher Hollobaugh.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, with his pastor, the Rev. Derek Campbell, officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
LaMonte Lodge 568 F&AM, Derry, will conduct a service 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the East Broad Top Railroad, in care of Ray Davidowski, FEBT Fundraising Treasurer, P.O. Box 81, Sarver, PA 16055.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.