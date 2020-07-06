William Ehman, 78, of Derry passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.
He was born May 18, 1942, in Greensburg, a son of the late Joseph Herbert and Ruth (Shaffer) Ehman.
Bill was an active and staunch Democrat. He served as president of Derry Jaycees was a 3rd Ward councilman and served on the Derry Borough Zoning Hearing Board. He was a volunteer for the Derry Food Bank and served several times as Derry Little League president and coach. He was instrumental in upgrading the facility with lights, dugouts and the purchase of the Paskovitch property for future Little League expansion.
Bill worked for more than 37 years at Latrobe Steel, working primarily in the melt shop. He also served as financial secretary, grievance man, CWS committeeman and president of USW Local 1537 at Latrobe Steel. He later drove school bus in Latrobe for First Student, Amalgamated Transit Union in Latrobe, where he also was active in the union. Bill and his wife, Becky, also delivered Meals on Wheels in the Derry area. Bill also dabbled in real estate as a real estate agent for Caldwell Banker.
Bill is survived by his wife, Becky (Walker) Ehman of 56 years; his son, David Ehman (Julie) of Latrobe; his daughter, Vickie Impink of Reading; two brothers, Tom Ehman and Paul Ehman (Carol); step-grandson, Austin Simon; step-great-grandchildren, Jaidon and Miley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Ehman Conley.
At Bill’s request, services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of McCabe Funeral Home, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Action for Animals. Bill will be missed by his pet companions, Henry and Clifford.
