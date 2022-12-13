William E. Schall III, 35, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home.
Born March 2, 1987, in Latrobe, he was a son of Kathleen A. Shandel Schall of Latrobe and the late William E. Schall Jr.
Bill was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Class of 2005, and studied welding at Triangle Tech, Greensburg. He enjoyed fishing with his dad while growing up and riding his dad’s dune buggy. Bill had a sense of humor that could put a smile on anyone’s face.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Mary Jane Shandel, Edgar Shandel and Jean Schall, and his uncle and godfather, Christopher Shandel.
In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by three sisters, Danielle Schall of Latrobe, Crystal Martello of Latrobe and Jessica Minteer of Arona; his paternal grandfather, William E. Schall Sr. of Latrobe; aunts and uncles, Sandra and Doug Witherspoon, Joseph and Traci Shandel, David Schall and Michelle Mendler; special friends, Michelle and Emily, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
